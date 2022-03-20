Driver shot on Chicago's West Side during argument over car accident

A 32-year-old man was shot during an argument that stemmed from a traffic crash in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Sunday, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man was involved in a traffic crash with another car in the 5400 block of west Washington, just after midnight.

The other driver, an unknown male, got out of the car and began to argue with the 32-year-old, police said. The unknown male then pulled a handgun and shot the 32-year-old in the left calf, before fleeing the area.

Police said the man was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

No one is in custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.