Driver sought after hitting elderly pedestrian, fleeing on South Side: police

The Brief A driver is wanted for hitting an 85-year-old man and fleeing on Sept. 11 in the 4600 block of S. Ashland Avenue. The vehicle is a blue 2022 Chevrolet Camaro with the Illinois plate "DK80762," possibly with hood or windshield damage. Tips can be reported to the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.



A search is underway for a driver accused of striking a pedestrian and fleeing the scene, leaving him seriously injured on the South Side of Chicago.

The incident occurred at 6:40 a.m. Sept. 11 in the 4600 block of S. Ashland Avenue.

According to Chicago police, an 85-year-old man was hit by a blue 2022 Chevrolet Camaro while crossing the street. The driver did not stop to assist and sped away, heading northbound on Ashland from 47th Street. The suspect remains at large.

Police said the Camaro has an Illinois license plate reading "DK80762" and may have damage to its hood or windshield. It also has a sticker on the right rear bumper.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is urged to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521.