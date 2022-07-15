Driver sought after woman seriously injured in Near West Side hit-and-run

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The driver of this car is wanted for striking a pedestrian Sunday on the Near West Side. | Chicago police

Chicago police are seeking the driver of an SUV that struck and seriously injured a pedestrian Sunday on the Near West Side.

A newer model Chevrolet Blazer was traveling southbound around 8:45 p.m. when it struck a woman as she was crossing the street in the 400 block of South Western Avenue, police said.

The woman was seriously injured in the crash.

Police said the Blazer should have damage to the front bumper and grill.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.