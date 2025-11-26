Driver sought in deadly Morgan Park hit-and-run

article

The Brief A driver fatally struck a man in Morgan Park after the two were seen arguing in a parking lot, Chicago police said. The victim was dragged and run over before the driver fled in a tan or white van with possible front-end and undercarriage damage. Detectives believe the van was taken for repairs and are asking the public for tips to help identify the driver.



Police are searching for the driver of a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run this month in the Morgan Park neighborhood after what authorities say began as an argument in a parking lot.

What we know:

The crash happened around 4:48 p.m. on Nov. 17 in the 11700 block of South Marshfield Avenue, according to a community alert issued by Chicago police. Investigators said the driver of a tan or white van argued with the victim moments before the victim walked in front of the vehicle to return to his own car.

Police said the driver then accelerated, striking the victim and dragging him before running over him with both the front and rear tires. The driver fled without offering aid. The victim, a 45-year-old man, was pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities believe the van may have damage to the front grill and undercarriage and was likely taken to a repair shop soon after the crash.

What you can do:

Major Accident Investigation Unit detectives are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to call 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ493013.