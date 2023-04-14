Driver sought in Austin hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

article

Chicago police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Saturday in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

The four-door sedan struck a 55-year-old man who was on the crosswalk just before 10 p.m. at 5199 W. Jackson Boulevard.

The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said the driver did not stop and was last seen driving westbound on Laramie Avenue.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation unit at (312) 745-4521.