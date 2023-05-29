Driver sought in deadly hit-and-run crash on Chicago's West Side

Chicago police are searching for the driver of a car that fatally struck a woman on a crosswalk Sunday night in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was crossing the street just before 11 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Independence Boulevard when she was hit by a gray 2014 Kia Optima that was speeding, police said.

The pedestrian was transported by paramedics to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was pronounced dead. She has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The driver of the vehicle did not stop at the scene of the crash and drove off northbound on Independence. The car's hood was dented and its windshield was broken during the collision.

Anyone who has information about this vehicle is asked to contact CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unite at (312) 745-4521.