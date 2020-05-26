Driver wanted for fatally striking woman in South Loop: police

article

Police are searching for a driver who fatally struck a young woman on Memorial Day in the South Loop.

She was walking about 1 p.m. in the 600 block of South Canal Street when she was struck by a blue or purple Ford Escape, according to Chicago police. She was taken to Stroger Hospital and pronounced dead.

The car, occupied by four or five young men, was swerving in and out of lanes at a high rate of speed, and continued without stopping north on Canal Street, police said.

Detectives are investigating whether the car was stolen earlier in the day from the North Side, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released her name.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 312-745-4521.