Chicago police warn residents their cars might not be there when they get back

Chicago police are warning residents their cars might not be there when they get back.

Police said that at least seven times in April, people parked near 70th in the South Shore neighborhood, only to realize hours later their cars had been stolen.

Police said the car thefts (and one attempted car theft) happened:

On South Oglesby near 70th on South Shore on April 16

On South Crandon near 70th in South Shore on April 18/April 19

On South Paxton near 70th in South Shore on April 19

On South Chappel near 70th sometime between April 21 and April 24

On East 70th Place near South Crandon on April 24

On South Clyde near 70th on April 25

On South Merrill near 70th sometime between April 25 and April 26

Chicago police offer this advice when it comes to protecting your car from thieves:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle or your vehicle running unattended.

Immediately report suspicious activity.

Keep your vehicle doors and windows secured.

Be aware of these crimes and alert your neighbors

Pay special attention to any suspicious people loitering in the area.

Immediately call -911 and provide a detailed description of the offender(s) including any vehicle description and license plate information.

Kia and Hyundai owners can obtain anti-theft steering wheel locks from their local CAPS office.

At all 22 police districts, residents can have a special, traceable marking etched into their vehicle's catalytic converter.

Residents can be reimbursed for the cost of their GPS tracking device by registering with the City.

If you have any information, Chicago police detectives at (312) 747-8384