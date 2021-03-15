Drivers robbed at gunpoint in string of incidents: Chicago police

article

Police are warning Englewood residents about a series of recent armed robberies in the South Side neighborhood.

In each incident, the robbers got into a vehicle as the driver was waiting to pick up passengers and threatened them with a gun before taking their property and running away, Chicago police said.

The robberies happened:

About 10:05 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street;

About 8:45 p.m. March 1 in the 5900 block of South Elizabeth Street; and

About 5:55 a.m. March 6 in the 1200 block of West 59th Street.

Police said the suspects are between 17 and 20 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.