Drunk driver crashes into Lake County squad car: sheriff

A drunk driver crashed into a marked Lake County Sheriff’s Squad car in Waukegan Saturday morning.

A Lake County Sheriff’s Deputy was transporting an arrestee to the Lake County Jail for domestic battery around 2:10 a.m. when the crash happened.

The deputy was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road north of Washington Street in a marked squad car. The driver of a Dodge Charger, Anas Karmash, 20, of unincorporated Gurnee, was traveling southbound, in the inside lane, directly next to the squad car.

Officials say Karmash made an abrupt right turn into a parking lot, striking the driver’s side of the squad car. He quickly exited his vehicle and attempted to blend in with a group of people in a parking lot.

The sheriff’s deputy found the suspect and noticed signs that he may be under the influence of alcohol. The deputy determined Karmash was driving drunk, and he was arrested.

The arrestee being transported to the jail for domestic battery sustained a back injury in the crash and was transported to an area hospital. He was treated at the hospital and released back into custody a short time later.

Karmash was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with:

DUI – Alcohol

Underage Consumption of Alcohol

Operating an Uninsured Vehicle

Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid a Crash

Improper Lane Usage

Additional or enhanced charges are possible.

Karmash was released on a $3,000 Recognizance Bond pending a return court date of Sept. 13