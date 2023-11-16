Drunk driver hits officer with car on purpose: Round Lake police

article

A Round Lake man was arrested after he allegedly crashed into a police officer's car on purpose while under the influence Wednesday afternoon.

Norberto Garcia-Acevedo, 27, was driving southbound on North Ceder Lake Road in a Chevrolet Trailblazer at about 4 p.m. when he abruptly swerved into the northbound lanes, striking a Round Lake squad car head-on, police say.

The police officer was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries. The officer remains hospitalized.

Investigators say Garcia-Acevedo was intoxicated and intentionally targeted the police officer with his vehicle.

Garcia-Acevedo was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, where he was treated and released into police custody.

He was charged with aggravated battery to a peace officer causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and driving under the influence. Garcia-Acevedo was scheduled to appear in court Thursday.