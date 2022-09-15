Duckworth condemns GOP's proposal to ban abortions nationwide after 15 weeks

Sen. Tammy Duckworth is condemning the push from Republicans on abortion bans.

Duckworth spoke with other Democratic senators Thursday and highlighted the work Illinois does to provide abortion care to women from other states.

Duckworth says she will not let Republicans "strip away the rights of women."

The proposal comes from Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

He wants to ban abortions after the fifteenth week of pregnancy — with rare exceptions — and punish doctors who perform the procedure.