Illinois man charged with DUI in crash that killed his 5-year-old son

The Brief A Zion man has been charged after a November crash that killed his 5-year-old son and critically injured his 2-year-old son. Investigators say Steven McKnight Jr. was driving under the influence of cannabis and did not have his children properly restrained when he crashed head-on into another vehicle. McKnight now faces multiple felony charges, including aggravated DUI causing death and reckless homicide, and remains in custody ahead of his next court date.



A Zion man is facing several felony charges after a crash last November that killed his 5-year-old son and critically injured his 2-year-old son.

What we know:

Steven McKnight Jr., 25, was charged with two counts of aggravated DUI causing death, reckless homicide, endangering the life of a child causing death and four counts of aggravated DUI after a months-long investigation.

Investigators determined McKnight was driving under the influence of marijuana and recklessly passed vehicles in oncoming lanes on Green Bay Road in Beach Park on Nov. 26, 2024, before colliding head-on with another car.

Neither child was restrained, officials said, and 5-year-old Sy'mere McKnight died from his injuries. The 2-year-old boy suffered critical injuries.

McKnight was arrested at his home on July 24 by sheriff's deputies and SWAT members.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg released the following statement:

"This crash was not an accident, it was the result of reckless, impaired driving that took the life of an innocent two-year-old child, severely injured another child, and seriously injured an uninvolved motorist who was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time. There is absolutely no excuse for putting children, or anyone, at risk. Our hearts are with Sy’mere’s family as they continue to grieve an unimaginable loss."