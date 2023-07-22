DUI suspected in deadly head-on crash in Kane County: sheriff

A man was killed and his passenger was gravely injured after their vehicle was struck head-on by a drunk driver Friday night, according to the Kane County Sheriff.

Deputies responded to the report of a crash near Bliss and Seavey Road in Sugar Grove Township just after 11 p.m.

A silver BMW X5 traveling south on Bliss Road crossed the center line of the roadway in a no passing zone and struck a Chevrolet Silverado truck traveling north on Bliss, head-on.

Detectives believe the collision caused the two vehicles to spin into the vehicle that the BMW was passing, a Dodge Caravan.

The driver and passenger of the Chevrolet Silverado were transported to an area hospital. The driver, Jonathan Couch, 54, of Sugar Grove, was pronounced dead at the hospital. His passenger, whose identity was not released, remains in critical, life-threatening condition.

The driver of the BMW, Melissa Hill, of the 0 block of Penny Ln., Sugar Grove, was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

Hill had a blood alcohol content of .235 at the hospital.

The Sheriff's Office says multiple charges have been approved against Hill. She remains hospitalized for her injuries and the accident remains under investigation by the Kane County Sheriff’s Investigations Division.