Dump truck rolls over, spills 70,000 pounds of sand over La Grange Road near Stevenson Expressway

A dump truck crashed Tuesday morning near the Stevenson Expressway, spilling about 70,000 pounds of sand over La Grange Road in southwest suburban Hodgkins.

The truck rolled over just after 6 a.m. on southbound La Grange Road just past the exit from Interstate 55, Illinois State Police said. The crash sent about 70,000 pounds of sand spilling onto the road, blocking two lanes.

No one was injured in the crash, police said.