Duo charged with shooting man during fight in River North

Two men from Hammond are accused of shooting a man during an altercation Sunday in River North.

Eddie Stone, 30, and 35-year-old Armando Madrueno are each charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm, according to Chicago police.

About 4 a.m., Stone and Madrueno were involved in a fight with a 20-year-old man in the first block of West Chicago Avenue when they allegedly shot the man in the finger, police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition, police said.

Stone and Madrueno were arrested, and a weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. Both men are residents of Hammond, Indiana.

They were denied bail and are due back in court Oct. 15, according to court records.