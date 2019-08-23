DuPage chiropractor charged with sexually abusing patients

article

A DuPage County chiropractor is accused of sexually abusing his patients in his west suburban Willowbrook practice.

Terry Smith, 44, is charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, six counts of criminal sexual assault and 10 counts of criminal sexual abuse, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul said in a statement.

Smith, of Warrenville, was arraigned Thursday in DuPage County Circuit Court and held on a $200,000 bail, Raoul said.

He was free on bail, according to the Daily Herald, which reported his alleged victims were all females. One was between 13 and 18 years old, according to court documents. Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

"The defendant used his position and the patient/practitioner relationship to take advantage of people when they were at their most vulnerable," Raoul said the statement.

Smith was arrested this week after investigators learned that Smith allegedly sexually abused and assaulted his former patients during exams and treatments at his Willowbrook office, Raoul said.

The sex assault charges are punishable by four to 15 years in prison, Raoul said.

Smith's next court date is Sept. 27.