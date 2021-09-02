DuPage County arts festival postponed due to COVID concerns

A surge in COVID-19 cases is causing DuPage County to call off a fine arts festival this month.

According to the Daily Herald, a county board committee decided to postpone the event.

The festival was set to take place Sept. 24 to Sept. 26 at the DuPage County Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

Organizers are hoping for the festival to return in the spring.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Health officials on Wednesday said DuPage County is expected to surpass 100,000 coronavirus cases this week. Nearly 1,500 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

Advertisement

Per CDC metrics, DuPage County remains at a "high" risk of COVID-19 transmission.