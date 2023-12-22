Kohl's, Nordstrom Rack among 9 DuPage County businesses hit by thieves; 12 arrests made
article
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - Twelve people were arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise from DuPage County retail establishments in eight unrelated incidents this week.
The arrests include:
- Kelly Terry, 41, of Plainfield, is accused of stealing about $551.87 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Nordstrom Rack and TJ Maxx on Dec. 19. She was released from custody pending her trial. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 19.
- Gustavo Nava, 18, Jajlah Cotto, 19, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all of Chicago, are accused of stealing $527.71 from an Oak Brook Walgreens on Dec. 20. The juvenile is also accused of leading police on a 99-mph high-speed chase before all three suspects were taken into custody. The juvenile has been detained until his next court appearance, which is scheduled for Feb. 1. A judge denied the state's motion to detain Nava and Cotto. Their next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.
- Luis Enrique Cisneros, 29, and Leticia Hernandez, 31, both of Chicago, are accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from an Elmhurst Kohl’s store on Dec. 17. The next court date for both Cisneros and Hernandez, who were released from custody pending trial, is scheduled for Jan. 8, prosecutors said.
- Jaqarie Williams, 25, of Hanover Park is accused of stealing more than $300 from a Glendale Heights Target store on Dec. 11. An arrest warrant was issued for Williams on Dec. 21 following an investigation into the theft.
- Two Juveniles and an unknown adult are accused of stealing approximately $1,260 worth of merchandise from the JC Penny Yorktown Mall on Dec. 20. The juveniles have been charged and were not detained, prosecutors said.
- Ryan Oscarson, 46, of Warrenville is accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from a Glen Ellyn Walmart on Dec. 21. Oscarson was not detained pre-trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.
- Aaron Alejandro Araujo-Gallardo, 22, a Venezuelan migrant staying in Chicago is accused of stealing approximately $871 worth of merchandise from the Oak Brook Macy’s on Dec. 21. He will not be detained pending trial. His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 8.
- Aniya Lightford, 27, of Crest Hill is accused of stealing more than $300 worth of merchandise from Kohl’s at Fox Valley Center on Dec. 21. Her next court date is to be determined.
"The arrest of a dozen more defendants accused of stealing from DuPage County businesses sends the unmistakable message that if you steal in DuPage County, law enforcement is waiting for you," said DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin. "With the holiday shopping season nearing the end, I can assure any would-be thieves that our efforts to arrest, charge and prosecute will not diminish and we will continue protecting our businesses and patrons with the same vigilance and results that have been so successful this holiday season."