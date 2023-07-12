DuPage County man, 18, arrested after police recover handgun, shell casings in alley

A Westmont man was arrested this week after police discovered shell casings and a handgun in an alley.

Daniel Mainz, 18, was charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a weapon.

At about 10:12 p.m. Wednesday, Westmont police officers were dispatched to the 100 block of North Cass Avenue for a report of possible gunshots and a male wearing dark clothing running from the area.

Within minutes, officers located Mainz, who matched the description, near Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

While investigating, police recovered shell casings in an alley in the 100 block of North Cass Avenue. A handgun was later recovered in the 0-100 block of East Dallas Street.

Mainz was taken into custody and charged accordingly.

Additional charges may be added once the investigation is complete.