DuPage County man charged after deputies uncover large illegal marijuana grow operation

article

A DuPage County man has been charged after deputies found more than 2,000 grams of cannabis, over 20 cannabis plants and two firearms in his house.

Deputies executed a search warrant around 6 a.m. Friday at a home in the 10S200 block of Skyline Drive in unincorporated DuPage County near Burr Ridge.

As a result of the search, Eric Peterson, 42, of the same address was charged with the manufacture or delivery of cannabis of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams, possession of more than 2,000 but less than 5,000 grams of cannabis, producing or possessing more than 20 but less than 50 cannabis plants, two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card and one misdemeanor count of possessing ammunition without a valid FOID card.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

"I would like to highlight the skill and professionalism of our deputies to make this arrest and shut this illegal operation down with no use of force, despite the suspect having several weapons," Sheriff James Mendrick said. "These well-trained and highly skilled deputies took several drugs and weapons off the street and are to be commended."

Peterson was wanted on a $50,000 arrest warrant issued Monday morning and turned himself in to authorities Monday evening.

Advertisement

He posted the required $5,000 and was released.

Medical marijuana patients in Illinois are legally allowed to grow five plants at a time.

The plants cannot be more than five inches tall. Non-patients are not allowed to grow marijuana at home.