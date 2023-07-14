A restaurant manager in Downers Grove is facing additional charges for allegedly exposing himself to female employees – one of them being a juvenile.

According to Downers Grove police, Armando Romero-Mendoza showed an adult female employee his private parts on June 5 at the restaurant located in the 5100 block of Main St.

Then on June 8, he allegedly showed a juvenile female employee his genitals.

The 42-year-old Plainfield man has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of Public Indecency, police said.

He was released on bond and due back in court on Aug. 23.

No further information was immediately available.