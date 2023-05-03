DuPage County schools collaborate to develop a new response plan for emergencies

DuPage County is introducing a new county-wide response plan to deal with emergencies at public schools.

The plan will involve nearly two dozen public schools in the county pooling their resources and assisting each other in the event of an emergency.

The new mutual aid collaboration will be led by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office, with a committee of school district, legal, and law enforcement leaders meeting to plan for natural or man-made emergencies.

The collaboration between districts won't cost taxpayers anything, and a preparedness kit will also be provided for private schools in the county so they can benefit from the co-op.

This move comes after DuPage County school districts formed a safety task force 20 years ago following the Columbine High School massacre.

The new committee will put forth a standard operating procedure to respond to or dismantle any future threats.