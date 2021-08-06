DuPage County seeing high level of COVID-19 transmission

DuPage County is now seeing a high level of COVID-19 transmission, health officials announced Friday.

The Delta variant, which has become the more predominant variant in the U.S., is likely the reason for the recent rise in cases and hospitalizations in the county.

The DuPage County Health Department is recommending everyone, vaccinated or not, wear a mask in public indoor settings. This includes at restaurants, bars, retailers, fitness centers, libraries, governmental entities, healthcare facilities and other public venues.

"Even with this concerning news of increased virus in our community, we know, based on our data that the vaccine provides significant protection to eligible individuals. Therefore, we once again urge residents who are 12 years and older to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible to protect themselves and others against COVID-19 and the more dangerous Delta variant," said Karen Ayala, Executive Director of DuPage County Health Department.

Additionally, health officials are recommending any resident who has taken part in activities that put them as higher risk for COVID-19 to get tested.

For more information about when to get tested for COVID-19 and the types of tests available, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms[1]testing/testing.html .

