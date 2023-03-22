DuPage County unveils new initiative to help victims of domestic violence

DuPage County officials announced a new initiative to help victims of domestic violence access resources in a safe and discrete way on Wednesday.

When a law enforcement officer is called to a domestic incident, the officer normally would provide the victim with a physical list of agencies and other resources that are available to help victims get any assistance they should need.

With the new initiative, victims will now be offered the same information also through a QR code, which can be scanned and saved directly to the victim’s cell phone.

The QR code was designed to give victims critical information and available resources, but in a safe, secure and less obvious way.

"It is our responsibility to provide the victims of domestic violence our full support, compassion and protection," DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said. "Any assistance we can provide however, is of no consequence if the victim is not aware of the resources available to them."

Officers will receive information and instructions on how to implement this new initiative in the coming weeks through a training video.