Search in Wood Dale for missing person in the water

The Brief Crews responded to a reservoir in Wood Dale on Tuesday night for a report of a person who may have drowned. The search efforts resumed on Wednesday morning.



Crews were still searching on Wednesday for a missing person who may have drowned at the Wood Dale/Itasca Reservoir in Wood Dale.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County said the reservoir would be closed on Wednesday as crews continued to search for the person.

What we know:

Emergency crews were first called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a possible drowning at the reservoir.

Witnesses said they saw a male swimming before going under and not resurfacing.

Dive teams and crews from about 30 area fire departments responded. Crews searched the reservoir until around 10 p.m.

They resumed recovery efforts around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Forest Preserve District of DuPage County Police Department is leading the investigation.

Police did not provide a description of the male.