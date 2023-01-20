Durbin, Blinken meet with Ukraine supporters in Chicago

Illinois Senator Dick Durbin calls Chicago's Ukrainian Village ground zero of support for Ukraine and its people.

He, along with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, sat down with leaders from the Ukrainian Diaspora in Chicago Friday morning.

They called the meeting successful in helping direct officials on how to best help the war-torn country and its people who have fled to the United States.

Senator Durbin and Secretary Blinken also got an opportunity to head to the "Children of War" art exhibit featuring artwork from children in Ukraine at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"You're seeing the war, the brutality, the inhumanity through the eyes of children as expressed by their extraordinary art," Blinken said.

"They have shown uncommon courage, they are standing up for values that really define them and now define America as well," Durbin added.

The "Children of War" exhibition continues at the Ukrainian Institute of Modern Art through February 12.