Durbin, Duckworth push to help children dealing with trauma

Citing the gun violence in the city of Chicago, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are helping to expand services for children dealing with trauma.

Dubrin visited the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center on Thursday to announce a million dollars in federal funding to renovate and expand the facility.

Officials say the investment will double the size of the mental health department, which specializes in trauma-informed care for children who have been victims of violence or sexual abuse.

"Absolutely essential. If we're gonna bring peace to our neighborhoods, we gotta bring peace to our families. We gotta make sure there is a positive environment in homes that children grow up in. And we also gotta give kids hope for the future," Durbin said.

The advocacy center plans to complete construction on its expanding facility on South Damen Avenue by next year.