Durbin honors lifetime work of Chicago-based progressive activist

An Illinois senator is honoring the lifetime of work of a Chicago-based progressive activist.

Dick Durbin spoke at the Illinois Alliance of Retired Americans luncheon, honoring the former Co-Executive Director of Citizen Action Illinois, Willian McNary.

Citizen Action Illinois is a progressive policy and political coalition. McNary spent decades as an activist.

"I've been to more rallies with William and I always hated it when I followed him. He was always too good, but I want to salute you today, along with the others that are here, and thank everyone who's here for standing up for retired citizens all across the United States. It ain't socialism, it's Americanism," said Durbin.

The Chicago Teachers Union hosted the event.

CTU President Stacy Davis Gates and Congresswoman Jan Schakowsky also paid homage to McNary.