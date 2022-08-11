Durbin, Pfleger meet to discuss violence prevention efforts in Chicago

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin was in Chicago Thursday afternoon to visit with local leaders and youth to discuss violence prevention efforts.

Father Michael Pfleger walked Durbin around the neighborhood, making a stop at a community learning garden and the MLK Center, where he sat with a panel of students and activists from several organizations.

One focus of his visit was St. Sabina's Brave Youth Leaders program, which brings children and teens from various schools together to promote peace and change.

Some of the groups he met with have received federal funding to expand and reach even more people.

"When we each think about our own lives, and where we were at this stage in life, in grade school or high school, there was somebody who was giving us some guidance. Might have been a parent if we were lucky. Could have been a teacher, could have been a coach, could have been a pastor," Durbin said.

"What these young people are finding at St. Sabina in this program is some mentor, someone who will sit down and talk to them and cares about them personally. And they start thinking about their lives and what they could lead to. I think that's what these programs do."

One of the organizations that Durbin met with Thursday was Purpose Over Pain, which works to end gun violence. The organization will be launching a 24-hour hotline next month.