Illinois politics: As Durbin stalls on 2026 decision, state treasurer faces protest firestorm

Illinois' senior U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin hasn’t said if he’ll seek another six-year term, and that uncertainty is fueling quiet jostling among ambitious Democrats across the state.

Although Durbin, 80, was expected to make his decision earlier this year, the wait continues deep into spring.

What we know:

Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi has been among the most proactive potential contenders, raising more than $3 million in just one quarter to bring his campaign total to $19 million. He’s kept a visible presence on issues like immigration and Medicaid and appears ready to launch a Senate campaign—if Durbin steps aside.

Other names in the mix include Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, who recently launched a political action committee called "Level Up," and Congresswoman Lauren Underwood, who reportedly leads in early polling from the 314 Action Fund, an organization that supports pro-science, pro-healthcare candidates.

Though there’s no official word, Politico reports that many Democratic insiders in Illinois and Washington expect Durbin to retire at the end of his term.

Durbin hasn’t publicly shared his thinking, and his silence leaves room for speculation. Observers are wondering whether his hesitation is personal, political—or both.

Some suggest he’s torn between the pull of retirement and a sense of duty to the Democratic Party. Others raise questions about his age and whether he wants to endure another grueling term.

What's next:

Until Durbin announces his decision, Illinois Democrats remain in limbo. Strategists and donors are watching closely, and potential candidates are staying active while stopping short of a formal campaign.

Durbin’s departure would instantly open the floodgates to one of the most competitive Democratic primaries in recent memory.

Local perspective:

Meanwhile, tensions are rising closer to home. Illinois State Treasurer Mike Frerichs is facing backlash from pro-Palestinian protest groups calling for the state to divest from Israeli bonds.

Frerichs says two recent protests outside his home crossed a line.

The demonstrations, which occurred in the early morning hours, included calls directed at his children and vandalism to his property. The treasurer says he supports lawful protest but views these actions as intimidation.

He emphasized that the state’s $100 million investment in Israeli bonds represents about a quarter of one percent of the overall portfolio and was chosen for financial, not political, reasons. Frerichs said those bonds have provided strong returns, and he has no plans to change course.

The protests have raised questions about balancing free speech and community safety, especially when public figures are targeted at home.

In response, protest leader Nora Ibrahim of BDS Chicago said the demonstrations are justified because the treasurer won’t engage with their concerns about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

Big picture view:

Illinois politics are entering a period of uncertainty and transition. Between Durbin’s potential retirement, heated debates over public investment, and rising national tensions, the state is poised for a reshuffling of political power.

If Durbin steps down, it won’t just be about filling a seat—it’ll signal a broader generational shift that’s already underway in Democratic politics nationwide.