Man killed in head-on crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

A man died Tuesday night after his car crossed into oncoming traffic and struck an SUV on the North Side, Chicago police said.

Lake Shore Drive deadly crash

What we know:

The crash happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to police. The 53-year-old man, driving a gray vehicle northbound, entered the southbound lanes and collided with a black SUV.

Chicago Fire Department paramedics treated the driver at the scene before taking him to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The 68-year-old man driving the SUV was also taken to Illinois Masonic for evaluation and was listed in good condition.

No citations have been issued. Major Accident Investigation Unit detectives are investigating the cause of the crash.