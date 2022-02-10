Dyer students growing fresh food through hydroponics

It might be freezing outside, but students in northwest Indiana are harvesting fresh food that makes it feel like summer.

Some Illiana Christian High School kids in Dyer are growing food through hydroponics.

"Hydroponic farming you use 90% less water than traditional farming. There's no soil so the roots are suspended in the water with some nutrients and it just gets recycled. So whatever the plant can't grab ahold of, it goes back into the tank and it just gets recycled, so we don't lose the water," said science teacher Brian Sylvester.

They say on a good week, they can harvest 30 pounds of lettuce.