E. coli outbreak at Huntley High School under investigation

There have been six cases of E. coli reported in Huntley, all of which involve students at the area high school.

The McHenry County Health Department (MCHD) and Huntley Community School District 158 are looking into the recent outbreak of Shiga Toxin-Producing E. coli (STEC) at Huntley High School.

The first case was identified on Sunday. MCHD says there is not enough evidence at this time to identify the source.

There are no other known McHenry County STEC cases outside this outbreak.

The district sent a letter to parents, students and staff saying that they are taking the outbreak very seriously.

Symptoms and characteristics of STEC include:

Diarrhea (often bloody)

Fever

Abdominal cramping and body aches

Vomiting

Headaches

Symptoms typically start within 3-4 days of exposure to STEC but may take up to 10 days to develop. Most individuals infected with STEC feel better within 5-10 days from the onset of the illness with rest fluids.