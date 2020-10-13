Early voting across all of Chicago begins Wednesday

Wednesday is a big day for voting in Chicago, as early voting will begin in all 50 wards.

Already 12,281 people have casted a ballot at the Chicago Board of Elections supersite on Clark. By Tuesday evening, the line had vanished.

Voters like Gil Lopez was in and out.

“Less than 5 minutes,” he said.

On Wednesday, all 50 wards in Chicago will be able to vote early.

“I feel good. I am happy I did this for my family and the future of this nation,” Lopez said.

Early voting in suburban Cook County opened Monday. The Cook County clerk's office is reporting 6,344 people showed up.

“People are taking advantage of every way to vote today,” said political insider Thom Serafin.

He says across the country and here at home, it is hard to narrow down a voter profile because all kinds of people are coming out early to vote for the presidential race, the state’s attorney and the hot button issue of Illinois’ fair tax proposal.

“3 or 4 or 5 points makes a huge difference nationally you are going to see that. They are not going to be used to seeing the number of people coming out to vote. The parties have been driving the vote, which is good for democracy,” Serafin said.

On October 19, early voting will expand to 53 suburban locations and Union Station.