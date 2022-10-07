Early voting gets underway in Chicago at downtown supersite

On a rainy Friday morning, early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election got underway in the city of Chicago.

The first early voting sites opened Friday at the Chicago Board of Elections supersite, located at 191 N. Clark St., and the sixth floor of the Chicago Board of Elections Office at 69 W. Washington St.

Chicago voters may cast a ballot at either site, regardless of where they live in the city, according to the Chicago Board of Elections.

The supersite, which is the city’s largest voting location, is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on election day. Only city residents are eligible to vote at the city sites.

The Board of Elections Office will be open the same hours, but will be closed on Election Day.

Early voting will open across all of the city's 50 Wards on Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 8. Sites will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays; and 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Election officials said Chicago will have about 100 fewer polling locations for the general election following a controversial decision to streamline the number of precincts in the city.

The city will now have 945 polling places for the Nov. 8 election, down from 1,043 that were in place for the June primary.

Most voters will have to head to different polling place on Nov. 8, and election officials urged voters to check the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners website to locate their new ward, precinct, and polling place.

For more information, go to chicagoelections.gov.

All 50 Ward Early Voting sites

1st Ward - Goldblatts Building, 1615 W. Chicago Ave.

2nd Ward - Near North Branch Library, 310 W. Division St.

3rd Ward - Dawson Technical Institute, 3901 S. State St.

4th Ward - Dr. Martin Luther King Center, 4314 S. Cottage Gr.

5th Ward - Jackson Park, 6401 S. Stony Island Ave.

6th Ward - Whitney Young Library, 415 E. 79 St. Chicago

7th Ward - Trumbull Park, 2400 E. 105th St.

8th Ward - Olive Harvey College, 10001 S. Woodlawn Ave.

9th Ward - Palmer Park, 201 E. 111th St.

10th Ward - East Side Vodak Library, 3710 E. 106th St.

11th Ward – McGuane Park, 2901 S. Poplar Ave.

12th Ward – McKinley Park Branch Library, 1915 W. 35th St.

13th Ward - Clearing Library, 6423 W. 63rd Pl.

14th Ward - Archer Heights Branch Library, 5055 S. Archer Ave.

15th Ward - Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th St.

16th Ward - Lindblom Park, 6054 S. Damen Ave.

17th Ward - Thurgood Marshall Library, 7506 S. Racine Ave.

18th Ward - Wrightwood Ashburn Branch Library, 8530 S. Kedzie Ave.

19th Ward - Mt Greenwood Park, 3721 W. 111th St.

20th Ward - Bessie Coleman Library, 731 E. 63rd St.

21st Ward - West Pullman Library, 830 W. 119th St.

22nd Ward - Toman Library, 2708 S. Pulaski Rd.

23rd Ward - Ward Hall-St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 5157 S. McVicker Ave.

24th Ward - St Agatha Catholic Parish, 3151 W. Douglas Bv.

25th Ward - Rudy Lozano Branch Library, 1805 S. Loomis St.

26th Ward - Humboldt Park Library, 1605 N. Troy St.

27th Ward - Union Park Field House, 1501 W. Randolph St.

28th Ward - West Side Learning Center, 4624 W. Madison St.

29th Ward - Amundsen Park, 6200 W. Bloomingdale Ave.

30th Ward - Kilbourn Park, 3501 N. Kilbourn Ave.

31st Ward - Portage Cragin Library, 5108 W. Belmont Ave.

32nd Ward - Bucktown-Wicker Park Library, 1701 N. Milwaukee Ave.

33rd Ward - American Indian Center, 3401 W. Ainslie St.

34th Ward - UIC Student Center, 750 S. Halsted St.

35th Ward - Northeastern Il University El Centro, 3390 N. Avondale Ave.

36th Ward - West Belmont Library, 3104 N. Narragansett Ave.

37th Ward - West Chicago Library, 4856 W. Chicago Ave.

38th Ward - Hiawatha Park, 8029 W. Forest Preserve Dr.

39th Ward - North Park Village Admin Bldg, 5801 N. Pulaski Rd.

40th Ward - Budlong Woods Library, 5630 N. Lincoln Ave.

41st Ward - Roden Library, 6083 N. Northwest Hw.

42nd Ward - Maggie Daley Park, 337 E. Randolph St.

43rd Ward - Lincoln Park Branch Library, 1150 W. Fullerton Ave.

44th Ward - Merlo Library, 644 W. Belmont Ave.

45th Ward - Ho Chunk Nation, 4732 N. Milwaukee Ave.

46th Ward - Truman College, 1145 W. Wilson Ave.

47th Ward - Conrad Sulzer Library, 4455 N. Lincoln Ave.

48th Ward - Broadway Armory, 5917 N. Broadway

49th Ward - Willye B White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

50th Ward - Northtown Library, 6800 N. Western Ave.

These university sites for Early Voting will be open November 2 through November 4 - 10:00am to 5:00pm.

Chicago State University - 9501 S. King Dr.

Northeastern University - 5500 N. St. Louis Ave.

University of Chicago - Reynolds Club - 1131 E. 57th St.