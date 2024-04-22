Earth Day celebration at Nia Family Center on Chicago's West Side encourages outdoor learning

An army of volunteers was tending to the outdoor space at the Nia Family Center in Humboldt Park Monday morning in preparation for Earth Day.

The early childhood education center held events outside in their new play yard funded by PNC Bank and the Chicago Bears.

"This is actually a part of a national program," said PNC President Scott Swanson. "PNC has committed over $500 million to invest in early childhood education. This year is our 20-year anniversary of PNC Grow Up Great."

Research funded by PNC showed fewer than half of 3 to 5-year-old children get outside to play even once a day, a trend experts say negatively impacts their language, development, cognitive and social-emotional skills and more.

So they decided to focus more on nature-based play.

"We really focus on investing in outdoor learning centers," Swanson said.

Representing the Bears half of the partnership, Chris Zorich smiled as he watched children play on a mini PNC Bear's field.

"We don't want our kids in front of computers 24 hours a day, you want them to have a chance to come out," Zorich said. "The opportunity that you have to play on a mini PNC bears field. How cool is that? I want to go to tackle somebody."

Zorich added that it's critical "to have kids really understand the importance of getting out and being excited about being outdoors."

Ebony Westbrooks-Davis Chicago Commons site director, said the center is grateful for the investment in their children and was excited about the activities planned for Earth Day.

As part of the festivities, the children learned about planting from experts at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum and Morton Arboretum.