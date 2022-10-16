Earthquakes in Illinois? State encourages residents to participate in 'Shake Out' on Thursday

Earthquakes are not common in Illinois, but they can happen, and the state wants you to be prepared.

On October 20, residents are invited to take part in the 2022 International ShakeOut Day of Action. People in the Central United States will participate in earthquake preparedness at 10:20 a.m.

Here's what to do if you feel an earthquake:

Drop to the ground

Take cover under a sturdy desk or table (or door frame)

Hold on and cover your head and neck with your hands and arms until the shaking stops

The last big earthquake felt in the Chicago area was on April 18, 2008, when a 5.2 quake along the Wabash Valley Seismic Zone hit about 250 miles south of the city in Edwards County.