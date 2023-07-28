East Chicago man found guilty of multiple weapons offenses in Kane County

article

An East Chicago man was found guilty of multiple weapon related felonies by a jury in Kane County.

Lorenzo Garcia, 33, was pulled over by Illinois State Police on I-90 in Kane County on March 26 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the trooper saw evidence of drugs in the vehicle and informed the occupants he planned to search it.

Police said Garcia became visibly nervous and refused to get out of the truck, so troopers removed him.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Between the passenger seat and the center console, troopers found a loaded Glock handgun equipped with a device that converts the handgun to be fully automatic weapon.

Three additional loaded ammunition magazines were found in the truck’s glove compartment in front of where Garcia had been sitting. A laboratory analysis found Garcia’s fingerprint on the gun.

Garcia was found guilty of six felony weapons offenses including armed habitual offender and possession of firearm without FOID card.

His sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 15 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

Garcia faces a sentence of between 6 and 30 years of imprisonment in the Illinois Department of Corrections. He remains in custody at the Kane County jail, where he had been held in lieu of $35,000 bail. The judge revoked his bond upon conviction.