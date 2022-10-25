East Chicago man out on bond for attempted murder charged again with same crime

An East Chicago man was arrested and charged Tuesday two days after allegedly shooting at another vehicle on Interstate 80 and wounding an occupant inside.

In the early morning hours of Sunday, Indiana State Police troopers responded to the Interstate 94 exit ramp to SR 49 after a 911 call was placed reporting a shooting.

The victims told police they were traveling on I-80 near Burr Street when someone driving a black GMC Yukon shot at their vehicle.

One of the occupants inside was struck by the gunfire, police said, at which point the driver of the vehicle continued to drive away from the suspect until they could no longer see the gunman.

The victims eventually came to a stop on the I-94 exit ramp, which is where ISP troopers responded to.

The wounded victim was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Chesterton for treatment. Officers who responded to the scene observed a bullet hole in the passenger door, police said.

During the investigation, officers say they determined the shooter to be 43-year-old Andres Perez of East Chicago.

Andres Perez | Indiana State Police

At the time of the shooting, police say Perez was out on bond for attempted murder of another person in July 2022.

On Tuesday, detectives executed two search warrants and an arrest warrant on Perez, as well as his home and vehicle. Perez was taken into custody and transported to the Lake County Jail where he is being held without bond.

Perez has been charged with attempted murder, stalking while armed with a deadly weapon, battery by means of a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness with a firearm.