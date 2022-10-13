East Chicago teacher arrested for having 'kill list,' making threatening comments to student: police

A teacher at a Catholic elementary school in East Chicago was arrested Thursday morning after telling a 5th grader the day before that she had a "kill list" and the student was on it, police said.

On Wednesday, East Chicago police responded to St. Stanislaus School for a report of threatening comments made by a teacher to one of her students.

According to police, a 5th grade student told their counselor that their teacher — identified as 25-year-old Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres — had made comments about killing herself, students and staff at the school.

Carrasquillo-Torres further told the student that she had a "kill list" and the student was on the bottom of the list, police said.

St. Stanislaus School | Photo by FOX 32's Kasey Chronis

After the student told her counselor about the comments, police say Carrasquillo-Torres was immediately escorted to the principal's office where she allegedly admitted to making the comments and confirmed she did in fact have a "kill list."

During the discussion with the principal, Carrasquillo-Torres named a specific student on her "kill list" but did not provide the list to the principal, police said. The principal then told Carrasquillo-Torres to leave the school and not return pending an investigation.

On Thursday, East Chicago police obtained an emergency detention order from the Lake County Prosecutors Office, and Carrasquillo-Torres was taken into custody around 11:15 a.m. at her home in Griffith, Indiana.

The investigation is ongoing.