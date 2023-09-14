East Garfield Park drive-by shooting leaves man wounded

A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting while walking in East Garfield Park Thursday morning.

Police say a 23-year-old man was in the 700 block of North Avers Avenue at about 6 a.m. when someone in a white vehicle, possibly a Honda, opened fire.

The victim was struck in the left forearm and back. He was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in stable condition.

The offender fled in an unknown direction. No additional injuries were reported.

Area detectives are investigating. There have been no arrests reported at this time.