Community alert issued after boy riding scooter robs victims in East Garfield Park

Chicago police are warning West Side residents of a boy who has been robbing victims while riding a bike or a scooter in East Garfield Park.

The boy, who is between 12 and 14 years old, is accused of approaching pedestrians while riding a bike or a scooter and announcing a robbery, according to a CPD. In one instance, the boy flashed a handgun during the robbery. In the two other instances, he implied he had a gun and threatened to shoot the victims if they did not comply.

Police said the suspect made off with victims' headphones, money and jewelry.

He has had at least three victims over the last three months. The robberies occurred blocks apart at the following times and locations:

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 25 in the 3200 block of West Franklin Street

At 4:18 p.m. on Sept. 30 in the 400 block of North Kedzie Avenue

At 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 in the 400 block of North Kedzie Avenue

The suspect was described as being roughly 5 feet tall, 120 pounds with a deformity to his left eye.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253.