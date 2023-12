An 18-year-old man was shot in East Garfield Park Wednesday night.

Police say the victim was getting out of his car in the 3400 block of West Ohio Street around 9:30 p.m. when he was struck by gunfire.

The victim told police that the unidentified offender fled on foot.

He was transported to Norwegian Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot and was listed in good condition.

Area Four Detectives are investigating the shooting.