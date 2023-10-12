East Garfield Park shooting sends driver to hospital

A driver was shot in traffic Thursday morning in the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 19-year-old man was driving around 10 a.m. when a silver vehicle pulled up next to him and a male inside started shooting in the 3400 block of West Warren Boulevard, police said.

The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the lower back and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

The silver vehicle, possibly a Kia Optima, fled southbound.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.