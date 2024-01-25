Expand / Collapse search
East Garfield Park shooting: Teen girl critically wounded in drive-by on Chicago's West Side

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
East Garfield Park
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A 14-year-old girl was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday on Chicago's West Side.

Around 5:19 p.m., police say the teenage victim was in a vacant lot in the 3000 block of W. Lexington Street when a vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire.

The girl was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said. She was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.