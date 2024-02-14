East Side shooting leaves 3 wounded

Three men were shot while sitting in a car Tuesday night in Chicago's East Side neighborhood.

The men were inside a vehicle around 10:40 p.m. when someone walked up and started shooting into the car in the 10600 block of South Avenue B, police said.

A 29-year-old and a 20-year-old were each shot in the shoulder. A 23-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the arm and a cut to the head, police said. They were all transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where they were listed in good condition.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.