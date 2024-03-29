Major Easter giveaway ensures holiday meals for Chicago families

A significant Easter giveaway event unfolded Friday on Chicago’s South Side, as a local law group distributed a thousand hams and food boxes to families, aiming to alleviate hunger during the holiday.

Volunteers from the Witherite Law Group and 1-800 Truck Wreck made Good Friday a great Friday for many families, ensuring no one goes without a meal during Easter. The event – hosted by House of Hope on 114th Street in the Pullman neighborhood – operated on a first-come, first-served basis.

The giveaway, which ended at 5 p.m., invited participants to simply join the line and await their turn.

Amy Witherite of Witherite Law Group emphasized the necessity of such events in combating food insecurity.

"Everything we've done here in Chicago since we came into this market, we've just had an incredible experience with all the people that we serve. I think we're lifting spirits. I think we're giving people hope. I think we're bringing families together so they can spend time together with something they may not be able to afford in their day-to-day lives," she said.

A thousand individuals will be served through the initiative.