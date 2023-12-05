Secret recordings revealed in Ed Burke corruption trial, allegations of quid pro quo surface

The Ed Burke corruption trial took a dramatic turn on Tuesday as prosecutors played secret recordings, claiming they provide evidence that Burke sought tax business in exchange for permits to renovate a Burger King.

The Burger King located on South Pulaski stands at the core of the federal case against Burke, who is facing charges related to alleged corruption.

According to prosecutors, when the owners of the Burger King sought permits for renovating the establishment, Burke allegedly suggested that approval would be contingent on them hiring his law firm to handle the real estate taxes. Jurors listened to a phone conversation secretly recorded in 2017, where these allegations were purportedly discussed.

"And, we were going to talk about the real estate tax representation, and you were going to have somebody get in touch with me so we could expedite your permits," Burke is heard on recorded phone call audio saying.

Someone then says, "I'm sorry Mr. Burke, was what that last part?" – to which Burke responds, "You were going to have somebody call me so we can help you make sure you get your permits, for the remodeling."

In response, Burke's defense attorneys emphasized that the law firm was never actually hired, and the mentioned discussion was just a small part of a much longer conversation.

Burke has pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against him. The trial enters its twelfth day on Wednesday.