Edgewater armed robberies: Suspect on the run after hitting CVS, McDonald's, and Walgreens

Three separate armed robberies in Edgewater happened within hours of each other, and the suspect involved is still on the run.

The first armed robbery happened just before 8 p.m. Wednesday at a CVS Pharmacy in the 5200 block of N. Broadway.

No injuries were reported, but the suspect got away, according to Alderwoman Leni Manaa-Hoppenworth.

The suspect then made their way to a McDonald's restaurant in the 1000 block of W. Wilson and committed another armed robbery.

Then, around 9:45 p.m., an armed robbery by the same suspect occurred at a Walgreens Pharmacy. There were no injuries.

Anyone with more information on the suspect involved or on any of the robberies is urged to contact Area 3 detectives at 312-744-8263.